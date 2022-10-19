Podcast: Warriors vs. Lakers recap

Game 1 is officially in the books, and the Golden State Warriors are now on their way to a perfect 82-0 season. They collected some championship hardware and then put on a show, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 to cap off a fun Opening Night to the 2022-23 NBA season.

The game had a little bit of everything. There was offensive brilliance from Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. The defense was, for much of the night, sensational. Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green made their Warriors debuts. James Wiseman returned to the court. Ryan Rollins played his first NBA minutes. And there were highlights on top of highlights.

So, as will be the case with most Warriors games this year, here’s a podcast recapping all of the action from the night. You can check it out on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can stream the embedded player below.