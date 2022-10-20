Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite a successful start to the 2022-23 regular season, it seems the Golden State Warriors are still dealing with the residual fallout from the practice incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. At about the six-minute mark of an interview with 95.7 The Game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic discussed the feeling in the Warriors locker room.

Via 95.7 The Game:

“You can just look at the aftermath of how this Jordan Poole punch has gone,” Slater said. “This is not a divided locker room, where half the locker room is mumbling, either behind the scenes or in front of the cameras, that they felt there was some justification for the situation, or, ‘This happens in locker rooms. Brothers are brothers.’ There’s not a lot of that. It’s mostly, ‘Draymond was very wrong. Jordan Poole was the one who’s been wronged. We’re on Jordan Poole’s side of this. Draymond Green must earn trust back.’ And Draymond Green kinda pushed back at the idea, at least at the word, ‘trust.’”

“There’s iciness,” Slater told hosts Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. “There’s no way around it. It’s pretty obvious and at this point, I’m not saying it can’t change and Draymond Green – I believe, assume that his play will change the situation – but at this point, he feels a little bit isolated in the locker room. I guess that was part of him coming back, that they were gonna isolate him for however long until they felt that situation changed, but certainly, two weeks in or however long it’s been, it doesn’t feel like it’s thawed out very much.”