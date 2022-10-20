The Golden State Warriors didn’t play on Wednesday, but it was a jam-packed NBA slate, with 24 teams making their season debut.

One such team was the Phoenix Suns, who are out for revenge after a second-round exit stopped their 64-win season short a year ago. The Suns season opener came against the Dallas Mavericks, the team that bested them last year before falling to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

And after trailing for most of the game, the Suns mounted a furious rally in the second half to make it competitive. It culminated in a remarkable game-winning jumped by former Warrior Damion Lee which, in turn, led to a hilariously spirited reaction from former teammate and current brother-in-law Steph Curry.

Check out Lee’s awesome shot, which punctuated an incredible EPSN doubleheader.

It was a sensational game for Lee, who finished his Suns debut with 11 points ... all in the fourth quarter. And with that, only one game was needed for Lee to establish a reputation in Phoenix as a winner.

Not just with the fans, but with the players. After the game, Lee’s teammate Devin Booker — a three-time All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA — said that Lee “knows how to play the game the right way,” and pointed to the Warriors culture that was instilled in him.

Devin Booker on Damion Lee's game tonight: "It was unbelievable. But I knew it was coming. He knows how to play the game the right way. Big ups to Golden State – they have that culture and instilled that (in him)." — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) October 20, 2022

For all the hate the Warriors dynasty gets from fanbases, it’s important to remember that it’s (mostly) respect they receive from opposition. Booker knows that the path to his first championship runs through the Bay Area, and is quick to praise them.

It’s fun to see, and he’s not wrong.

Speaking of fun to see ... way to go, Damion. That was awesome.