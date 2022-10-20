 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steph Curry wakes up son celebrating brother-in-law’s game-winner

Damion Lee hit a ridiculous shot to cap the Suns’ comeback over the Mavericks, and Steph Curry wasn’t quiet about celebrating it. Chris Paul being benched at the time only added to the Chef’s joy.

By Sean Keane
It’s all about family for the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry. Unfortunately, in celebrating the ridiculous, leanining, impossible clutch game-winning shot of one family member, his brother-in-law Damion Lee, he woke up another family member, his four-year-old son Canon.

“Cash,” Curry said on his Instagram stories, watching Lee sink a three-pointer that gave the Phoenix Suns a 104-100 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. “Talk your talk D Lee. Talk your talk, D Lee.”

But Curry’s true excitement came when, with the score tied 105-105, Lee drove on Spencer Dinwiddie. With his dribble exhausted and the shot clock winding down, Lee leaped back and sideways and launched a fallaway jumper that hit nothing but net.

Curry couldn’t get enough of his brother-in-law’s heroics. In between screams, Curry yelled, “Come on! Yeah Dame! Sick win! Sick win! The kid’s asleep! I don’t care! Sick win! What?” Then, as he and wife Ayesha held up one finger, for Lee’s jersey number, Steph realized when he had done.

“I’m sorry, Canon’s crying. I woke him up.” Curry explained. “Way to go D-Lee!”

Lee was tremendous during Phoenix’s comeback, where they overcame a 12-point deficit in the last six minutes. He played alongside Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton in a three-guard lineup that didn’t include 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who remained on the bench throughout the comeback. Lee didn’t give him a chance to get back in, drilling two three-pointers ahead of his game-winning basket, and then harassing Luka Doncic into an errant three-pointer at the buzzer.

The former Warrior signed with the Suns in the off-season after four seasons with Golden State. Though often the target of fans who thought his family connections were all that got him playing time, Lee was a solid reserve and sometime starter who averaged 8.1 points per game as a Warriors, shooting 37% from distance and 88% from the line. He also hit game-winners for the Dubs.

This one was a lot less dramatic and honestly more boring because of the timeouts and replay challenges, but it’s still game-winning foul shots from Lee.

Lee is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Patrick McCaw, JaVale McGee, and Quinn Cook in taking the Warriors’ culture and winning ways to a team that wins a title - obviously Cook was the heart and soul of the Lakers’ 2020 *championship team. Because after what we saw in the season opener, it’s not going to happen for Juan Toscano-Anderson in Los Angeles this year.

