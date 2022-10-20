It’s all about family for the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry. Unfortunately, in celebrating the ridiculous, leanining, impossible clutch game-winning shot of one family member, his brother-in-law Damion Lee, he woke up another family member, his four-year-old son Canon.

“Cash,” Curry said on his Instagram stories, watching Lee sink a three-pointer that gave the Phoenix Suns a 104-100 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. “Talk your talk D Lee. Talk your talk, D Lee.”

But Curry’s true excitement came when, with the score tied 105-105, Lee drove on Spencer Dinwiddie. With his dribble exhausted and the shot clock winding down, Lee leaped back and sideways and launched a fallaway jumper that hit nothing but net.

Curry couldn’t get enough of his brother-in-law’s heroics. In between screams, Curry yelled, “Come on! Yeah Dame! Sick win! Sick win! The kid’s asleep! I don’t care! Sick win! What?” Then, as he and wife Ayesha held up one finger, for Lee’s jersey number, Steph realized when he had done.

“I’m sorry, Canon’s crying. I woke him up.” Curry explained. “Way to go D-Lee!”

Lee was tremendous during Phoenix’s comeback, where they overcame a 12-point deficit in the last six minutes. He played alongside Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton in a three-guard lineup that didn’t include 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who remained on the bench throughout the comeback. Lee didn’t give him a chance to get back in, drilling two three-pointers ahead of his game-winning basket, and then harassing Luka Doncic into an errant three-pointer at the buzzer.

The former Warrior signed with the Suns in the off-season after four seasons with Golden State. Though often the target of fans who thought his family connections were all that got him playing time, Lee was a solid reserve and sometime starter who averaged 8.1 points per game as a Warriors, shooting 37% from distance and 88% from the line. He also hit game-winners for the Dubs.

This one was a lot less dramatic and honestly more boring because of the timeouts and replay challenges, but it’s still game-winning foul shots from Lee.

Lee is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Patrick McCaw, JaVale McGee, and Quinn Cook in taking the Warriors’ culture and winning ways to a team that wins a title - obviously Cook was the heart and soul of the Lakers’ 2020 *championship team. Because after what we saw in the season opener, it’s not going to happen for Juan Toscano-Anderson in Los Angeles this year.