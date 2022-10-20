Preview: Warriors vs Nuggets, rematch of last year’s 1st round matchup

Ring night is over, folks. The NBA served up a wonderful feast for the world champion Golden State Warriors in the form of the bloated carcass of the once proud Los Angeles Lakers, and it was an oh so tasty treat.

But now things are getting serious in Game #2 of the season, as the Warriors welcome the Denver Nuggets to chase, their opponent in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

October 21st, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

If anyone can glean hope from GSW recovering from key injuries to big-time contributors to be an elite team, it’s the Nuggets. Last season they missed the firepower of scoring machine point guard Jamal Murray and 6-foot-10 forward Michael Porter Jr. (in 2021 Murray tore his ACL against the Warriors, while MPJ underwent back surgery.) Those two are back in the fold, and when they shined during the 2020 Bubble Playoffs they help pushed the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.

They should make a dangerous pairing alongside back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, the man who is arguably the most dominant center in the game. He became the first player in NBA history amass 2000 points, 1000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season. He also averaged 31.2 PPG, 13.2 TRB, 5.8 AST on the defending champions in the playoffs last year.

But that was last year baby, and life comes at ya fast, evidenced by the unproven Utah Jazz smacking them around 123-102 to open the season despite the return of Murray and MPJ.

I know the Nuggets just lost to the Jazz, who actively want to be the worst team in the league... BUT that doesn't mean they don't have the best player in the league & totally deserving 2x MVP.



You just can't fairly judge him when his 2 best teammates are out.



Wait... what? — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the defending champs are on the right path, looking to destroy anything in their way with arguably the deepest roster in the history of their dynasty.

Steve Kerr fit 11 players into his first half rotation. Here are the minute totals.



Curry 17

Wiggins 16

Poole 16

Draymond 13

Wiseman 11

Klay 9

Looney 8

Kuminga 8

DiVincenzo 8

JaMychal 7

Moody 6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 19, 2022

The Warriors' young core is so much further along than anyone could've anticipated even a year ago. This could easily be the deepest iteration of this dynasty. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 19, 2022

Freshly added to that group is former Nugget and current Warrior JaMychal Green. He spent two seasons with the Nuggets, shooting just under 35% from beyond the arc as a rugged three-and-D hooper. He was given a D+ grade in his final season in Colorado from our blog buddy Denver Stiffs:

The expectations were much higher for Green this year than what ultimately occurred. Put in a difficult position and asked to play the center position, JaMychal really struggled, especially on the offensive end, to find his role for much of the year. When he slid over to power forward, things got better, but not so much that it put to rest any questions the Nuggets may have about his future in Denver. Green has brought a certain grit and grind to the Nuggets rotation that has been greatly appreciated, especially in his first season with the team. At this stage though, Denver’s roster has changed, and their needs have changed too. Whether Green will be part of the future remains to be seen, but his toughness will certainly be missed if he does go.

Damn they were playing the 6-foot-8, 227 pound forward at center?! They must have thought they had a different Green i.e. Draymond. Fortunately for JaMychal he gets to play alongside Dray on the Warriors, and I’m looking forward to how their gritty effort affects Friday evening’s contest.