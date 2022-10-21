Good Morning Dub Nation,

The regular season continues to chug along as the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets for their second game of the season.

This matchup represents a rematch of last season’s first round playoff series between the two teams in which the Warriors beat the Nuggets 4-1. Although this time around, the Nuggets will be at full strength as point guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. are back on the court after missing time last season due to injury.

Reuniting this dynamic scoring duo with the back-to-back league MVP, Nikola Jokic, will be a good test for the Warriors defense which showed they are still one of the elite defenses in the league during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

However, make no mistake, Golden State has their own two-time, back-to-back unanimous MVP in Stephen Curry who, during that first round series, accepted his role off the bench as he worked his way back from a foot injury. By willingly doing this, Curry set the tone for the Warriors championship run – showing the rest of his team just how much he was willing to sacrifice for the sake of winning another title.

With that being said, the two teams meet again tonight in what should be an entertaining matchup.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week

Enjoy these highlights of pre-game Curry as the weekend gets underway.