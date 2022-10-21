How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are set to play their second game of the season as they take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors enter this game with a record of 1-0 after beating the Los Angeles Lakers during Tuesday’s home opener by score of 123-109. Meanwhile, the Nuggets lost their first game of the season on Wednesday night as the Utah Jazz completed the upset, 123-102.

Golden State and Denver played each other four times last regular season. The Warriors lost three of those four games but won the most recent regular season matchup on Mar. 10, 2022 by a score of 113-102.

This game is also a rematch of last season’s first round playoff series. Despite a herculean effort from Nuggets center and league MVP Nikola Jokic, the Warriors were able to complete the gentleman’s sweep and finish off Denver, 4-1.

Both teams enter this current season with brighter season outlooks despite minimal changes to the roster. The Warriors are expecting a big jump from their young core this season as evidence by the play of James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga during the team’s last preseason game against the Nuggets. Meanwhile, Denver gets back guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. after the scoring duo missed last season due to injuries.

Of course, the headliners for this game are the pair of two-time MVPs in Stephen Curry and Jokic. Expect both of these superstars to lead their teams tonight for what is expected to be a competitive Western Conference matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #2

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0 - 1)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN* and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

*Blackouts may apply for nationally televised games in the Bay Area.