The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for their second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when they host the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series.

The Nuggets look a lot different from the team the Warriors easily dispatched off in the postseason, as they welcome back Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. into the fold, after the star duo combined to play just nine games last year. But Denver still might not be at full strength, as they have some injury question marks heading into the nationally-televised game.

Here’s Friday’s injury report.

Warriors

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right thumb sprain)

Baldwin didn’t play in the season opener, though fellow rookie Ryan Rollins collected a few minutes of garbage time. His minutes are likely to be sparse this year, and the Warriors certainly won’t rush him back from any injury, especially since he’s at the back of the bench right now.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

I haven’t heard anything suggesting the Warriors are actually worried about Iguodala’s hip, but he’s still not in game shape after only deciding to return for a final season on the eve of training camp, missing the first few practices, and not playing in any preseason games.

Nuggets

Out — Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture)

Gillespie, the reigning two-time Big East Player of the Year, went undrafted and is signed to a two-way contract. He underwent surgery for a leg fracture in late July, and is out indefinitely. It’s probably a sign of the Nuggets being high on him that he remains on a two-way contract despite that.

Questionable — Jamal Murray (left knee injury management)

Murray played in the Nuggets season opener on Wednesday, marking his first game since tearing his ACL on April 12, 2021, in a game against the Warriors. Denver will likely ease him into the season to avoid flare ups or injuries. Hopefully he plays tonight, because a full-strength Denver team is a fun challenge.

Probable — Nikola Jokić (right finger sprain)

The reigning two-time MVP will likely play, which is good. The NBA is better with Jokić, and watching Draymond Green and Kevon Looney defend against him is as much fun as anything in the league.

Enjoy the action tonight, Dub Nation!