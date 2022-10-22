 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on Kings, welcome Coach Mike Brown back to Chase

Golden State doesn’t want to lose back-to-back games.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The dream of 82-0 is dead for the Golden State Warriors after their home loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday night. In order to right the ship and avoid back-to-back defeats, they’ll have to knock off their division rival Sacramento Kings Sunday evening. Accomplishing that will require besting Kings’ coach Mike Brown, Golden State’s longtime assistant coach and friend to the team.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

October 23rd, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Coach Brown’s squad dropped their first game of the season to the Portland Trail Blazers and at the time of this writing are in a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers. They’ll be flying into San Francisco to play the defending champs on short rest, which could be a recipe for disaster as playing the Warriors is hard enough, let alone on the second end of a back-to-back.

The Warriors had a day off to lick their wounds and refocus. One of the big conversations in Dub Nation is how Coach Steve Kerr will be using the rotations, with the reserves all in negative plus/minus (except for Moses Moody). The Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, and James Wiseman trio in particular drew attention:

