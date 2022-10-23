How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings for their third game of the regular season. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors come into this game with a 1-1 record after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night by score of 128-123. Meanwhile, the Kings remain winless following Saturday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-109.

Golden State beat Sacramento in each of their four matchups last season and currently hold a five-game winning streak against them. Their most recent regular season matchup was played on Apr. 3, 2022, and it resulted in a 109-90 Warriors victory.

Tonight, the Warriors welcome back former assistant coach Mike Brown as he leads the Kings in his first game back in the Bay since his departure during the offseason. The Kings have a talented roster featuring players like De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and this year’s fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, Keegan Murray — who impressed with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in his debut last night.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, Domantas Sabonis

Regular Season Game #3

Who: Golden State Warriors (1 - 1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0 - 2)

When: 5:30 PM PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)