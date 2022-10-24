Podcast: Warriors vs. Kings recap

Game No. 3 is in the books, and the Golden State Warriors took care of business against the Sacramento Kings, albeit with a major fourth quarter collapse and scare.

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins were once again sensational, while Draymond Green and Kevon Looney played very solid basketball. Jordan Poole returned to his old ways of bench dominance, but the second unit really struggled and nearly gave up what was once a 20-point lead.

Elsewhere in the game, the Dubs scored 89 points in the first half, and championship rings were handed out to Kings head coach Mike Brown and assistant coach Leandro Barbosa.

