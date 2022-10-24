The Golden State Warriors eked out an odd and sloppy 130-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, but it came at a cost. In the third quarter, guard Donte DiVincenzo closed out on a Trey Lyles three-point attempt, and tweaked his hamstring in the process.

DiVincenzo was removed from the game and did not return. Afterwards, Steve Kerr announced that the injury, while mild, would keep the backup guard out of Tuesday’s showdown with the Phoenix Suns. And on Monday, Kerr announced that DiVincenzo will be evaluated in a week, meaning he’ll miss at least three games.

Donte DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in a week, per Steve Kerr. Tweaked his hamstring on this play last night. Ty Jerome will be active in Phoenix. https://t.co/pU0jSMln7i — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2022

The Warriors signed DiVincenzo, who is playing in his fifth NBA season, to fill the void left when Gary Payton II signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. DiVincenzo adds excellent athleticism, quality shooting, and pesky defense, but it’s been a tough start to his Warriors tenure. Though 42 minutes he has 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists, has turned the ball over six times, and now is injured. His defense hasn’t been up to his or the Warriors standards, though it’s worth noting that he’s been primarily playing on a bench unit that has really struggled, and has a lot of young players. There’s still lots of time for him to become the quality veteran contributor that we should expect him to be.

With DiVincenzo out, you can probably expect to see a few extra minutes for Moses Moody. Klay Thompson, who is bumping up his minutes every game as he rounds into shape, will likely play closer to starter’s minutes on Tuesday as well.