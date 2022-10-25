How to watch Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors will play in their first road game of the season as they tip-off against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Phoenix and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors come into this game with a 2-1 record after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night by a score of 130-125. The Suns also enter this game boasting a 2-1 record — beating the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday night matchup, 112-95.

Golden State and Phoenix played each other four times last season with each team winning two games apiece. Their most recent matchup was played on Mar. 30, 2022 in a game that resulted in a close Warriors’ loss, 107-103.

Tonight, the Warriors will be tested by their Pacific Division rivals. The Suns dynamic backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker will challenge Golden State’s defense while their big man Deandre Ayton will attempt to make his presence felt in the paint against the Warriors front court of Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

The same can be said for Phoenix’s defense as the splash brothers come to town. Stephen Curry in particular has been on fire to start the season, averaging 33.3 points while shooting a flaming hot 44.4% from the three-point line.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #4

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 1) at Phoenix Suns (2 - 1)

When: 7:00 PM PT

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)