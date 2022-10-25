The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for their third nationally televised contest in four games to start the year, as they visit the Phoenix Suns tonight as part of a TNT doubleheader.

And they won’t be at full strength while doing it. In fact, the Dubs have a lot more players sidelined than their opponent does tonight.

Here’s the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League assignment)

PBJ’s NBA debut will have to wait for a while. He’s yet to see the court for NBA action, and now the first-round pick will head to Santa Cruz for the start of G League training camp.

Out — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

The Dubs have high hopes for DiVincenzo after using the midlevel exception on him in the offseason, a move that cost them in the ballpark of $75 million. But those hopes are on hold, after DDV suffered a mild hamstring injury closing out on a three during Sunday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings. He’ll be evaluated early next week.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

The Warriors have made it clear that they’re in no rush to get Iguodala back on the court. He’ll play a notable role when he does return, but they’re much more concerned about him being available in May and June than in October.

Out — Anthony Lamb (G League)

While two-way contract Ty Jerome will be active for the first time, thanks to DiVincenzo’s injury, the Dubs other two-way contract will be in Santa Cruz for training camp.

Out — Ryan Rollins (G League assignment)

Rollins joins Baldwin and Lamb in Santa Cruz as the G League training camps kick off. He’s only played three minutes this season, and looked quite overmatched in those minutes.

Suns

Out — Jae Crowder (not with team)

Crowder remains away from the Suns as the team pursues a trade for him, as the veteran requested to be moved a few weeks before the season.

Out — Ish Wainright (lower back pain)

Wainright played a limited role for Phoenix last year, in his rookie season. He’s not part of the rotation, so this isn’t much of a hit for the Suns.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!