Warriors vs. Suns injury report: Five Warriors are out

The Dubs will have significantly fewer players than their opponent on Tuesday.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Andre Iguodala wearing a hoodie and holding a basketball. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready for their third nationally televised contest in four games to start the year, as they visit the Phoenix Suns tonight as part of a TNT doubleheader.

And they won’t be at full strength while doing it. In fact, the Dubs have a lot more players sidelined than their opponent does tonight.

Here’s the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League assignment)

PBJ’s NBA debut will have to wait for a while. He’s yet to see the court for NBA action, and now the first-round pick will head to Santa Cruz for the start of G League training camp.

Out — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

The Dubs have high hopes for DiVincenzo after using the midlevel exception on him in the offseason, a move that cost them in the ballpark of $75 million. But those hopes are on hold, after DDV suffered a mild hamstring injury closing out on a three during Sunday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings. He’ll be evaluated early next week.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

The Warriors have made it clear that they’re in no rush to get Iguodala back on the court. He’ll play a notable role when he does return, but they’re much more concerned about him being available in May and June than in October.

Out — Anthony Lamb (G League)

While two-way contract Ty Jerome will be active for the first time, thanks to DiVincenzo’s injury, the Dubs other two-way contract will be in Santa Cruz for training camp.

Out — Ryan Rollins (G League assignment)

Rollins joins Baldwin and Lamb in Santa Cruz as the G League training camps kick off. He’s only played three minutes this season, and looked quite overmatched in those minutes.

Suns

Out — Jae Crowder (not with team)

Crowder remains away from the Suns as the team pursues a trade for him, as the veteran requested to be moved a few weeks before the season.

Out — Ish Wainright (lower back pain)

Wainright played a limited role for Phoenix last year, in his rookie season. He’s not part of the rotation, so this isn’t much of a hit for the Suns.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!

