Klay Thompson ejected vs. Suns

Prior to the Golden State Warriors nationally-televised game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr stressed that it was just another game for his team. But Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors apparently missed the memo.

Early in the third quarter of an exceptionally chippy game, Thompson did something that he’d never done before in his career: he got ejected. A few minutes before the ejection, Thompson and fellow All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker started jawing at each other.

At a dead ball the two got into it more, and double technicals were called.

As Thompson worked his way back to the bench, he and Mikal Bridges briefly got into it, and gave each other minor shoves. Once Klay made it to the Warriors bench he turned and started yelling back at the Suns, which earned him a quick second technical foul, and a subsequent ejection.

Klay left the court jawing at the Suns bench and seemingly pointing to his wrist, where a watch would go. The message seemed clear: after the Suns led the league in wins a year ago, and everyone pegged the two teams for a Western Conference Finals showdown, Phoenix was knocked out in the second round, while the Warriors cruised to a championship. Klay was asking if they’ll actually show up this year when it’s time. Will the puffed-out chests and big talk still be present in May, or will the Suns be absent?

It sure was an entertaining side of Klay to witness.

Klay wasn’t the only one upset in the quarter. Just a few minutes earlier, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr both received techs after a missed call on a Green shot attempt.

Unfortunately, the intensity didn’t seem to energize the Warriors, as the Suns went on a huge run immediately after Klay’s ejection.