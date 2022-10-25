Podcast: Warriors blown out by Suns

Well that was no fun, except in some ways it was. The Golden State Warriors got blown out by the Phoenix Suns on national TV on Tuesday night, losing 134-105. The blowout loss was notable, and so was the first ejection of Klay Thompson’s career, after getting into it with Devin Booker (who praised him after the game).

The defense continues to be awful, and the young players in the second unit are still struggling. The Dubs are 2-2, and it doesn’t get much easier from here on out, as they face the Miami Heat on Thursday before heading off on a five-game road trip.

So what to make of the loss, the individual performances, and Klay’s ejection? To give you all the tea and break it down, here’s my podcast recap.

