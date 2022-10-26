Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors played their first road game of the season last night against the Phoenix Suns in what was a heated Western Conference matchup that ended in a disappointing 134-105 Warriors loss. It was an exciting back-and-forth game with a playoff-like atmosphere until midway through the third quarter when things began to get chippy between Warriors’ guard Klay Thompson and Suns’ guard Devin Booker.

D-Book and Klay have some words pic.twitter.com/SWcPhjXklB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

A few moments later, the emotions of the game finally reached a tipping point as Thompson was ejected after receiving his second technical foul of the game.

Klay got ejected after things got chippy with him and D-Book. pic.twitter.com/F5RPVdnN7Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

After the ejection, the Warriors were outscored 22-9 to end the third quarter and 51-28 to end the game.

Despite all of the trash talk, Booker made sure to let everyone know he has nothing but respect for Thompson.

“I love Klay Thompson, and I have from the beginning,” Booker said immediately following the game. “From the draft, I said I wanted to be like Klay Thompson. That doesn’t excuse us from talking trash ... big fan of his.”

Booker expanded on this during his post-game press conference with reporters.

Book discusses what he thought led to Klay being that fired up pic.twitter.com/FQh3sUnxUD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022

