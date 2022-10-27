Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors have struggled defensively to begin the regular season — a vast difference from previous years when the Warriors were usually considered among the best defenses in the league.

It’s still very early in the season, and long-term, the defense may be just fine. However, for now, Golden State’s lack of execution on that side of the floor is beginning to cause some concern. After Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Warriors’ defensive engine Draymond Green even went as far as to call the Warriors a “bad defensive team”.

Draymond says the "commitment to defense isn't there" for the Dubs pic.twitter.com/gvgJNw53Oa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022

Through the first four games of the season, opposing teams have scored point totals of 109, 128, 125, and 134 against the Warriors. Golden State has allowed over 70 points in the first half of each of their last three games. They are ranked 22nd in the league with a defensive rating of 114.8 according to NBA.com.

With that being said, the Warriors track record defensively throughout this dynasty run should give Dub Nation hope that the team will eventually figure things out. In the meantime, the youth and inexperience of the team outside of the starting five will result in some unfortunate growing pains that will make them frustrating to watch at times. Hopefully, these frustrations in the regular season will pay off with an overall better defensive team come playoff time.

