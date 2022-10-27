Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors have struggled defensively to begin the regular season — a vast difference from previous years when the Warriors were usually considered among the best defenses in the league.
It’s still very early in the season, and long-term, the defense may be just fine. However, for now, Golden State’s lack of execution on that side of the floor is beginning to cause some concern. After Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Warriors’ defensive engine Draymond Green even went as far as to call the Warriors a “bad defensive team”.
Draymond says the "commitment to defense isn't there" for the Dubs pic.twitter.com/gvgJNw53Oa— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022
Through the first four games of the season, opposing teams have scored point totals of 109, 128, 125, and 134 against the Warriors. Golden State has allowed over 70 points in the first half of each of their last three games. They are ranked 22nd in the league with a defensive rating of 114.8 according to NBA.com.
With that being said, the Warriors track record defensively throughout this dynasty run should give Dub Nation hope that the team will eventually figure things out. In the meantime, the youth and inexperience of the team outside of the starting five will result in some unfortunate growing pains that will make them frustrating to watch at times. Hopefully, these frustrations in the regular season will pay off with an overall better defensive team come playoff time.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- Preview: Warriors look to shake losing streak vs Heat
- For Devin Booker, it’s all love
- A look at the Warriors’ defensive scheme-versatility concerns
- Klay gets thrown out, Warriors get blown out, 134-105
Other Warriors News:
- How Warriors’ 2-2 start this NBA season compares to past in Steve Kerr era (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Q&A: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins outlines goals with franchise(NBA)
- Warriors’ terrible defense spawned hilarious Run TMC joke from Steve Kerr (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Klay Thompson’s ejection is about much more than a beef with Devin Booker (The Athletic)
NBA News:
- How have Kawhi, Dame and other NBA stars looked in their return to the court and what’s next? (The Athletic)
- NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy (ESPN)
- Kyrie Irving yells ‘shoot it, Ben’ on pass to Ben Simmons under basket (Yahoo)
- On the aerial exploits of Tyrese Haliburton (SB Nation)
Loading comments...