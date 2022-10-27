How to watch Warriors vs. Heat

The Golden State Warriors return to Chase Center to play the Miami Heat for one last home game before going on a five-game road trip. The game will be played at 7PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors enter this game with a 2-2 record, but lost their last game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night by a score of 134-105. Meanwhile, the Heat find themselves at 2-3 to begin the season with their most recent matchup resulting in a 119-98 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers last night.

The Warriors currently have a two-game winning streak against the Heat — sweeping the series against them last season. Their latest matchup was played on Mar. 23, 2022; a game the Warriors won, 118-104.

Golden State looks to bounce back after a disappointing loss against the Suns. The Western Conference matchup had a playoff-like intensity as both teams tried to prove that they are still the class of the conference. Emotions hit a tipping point when Klay Thompson was ejected from the game after receiving his second technical as things got chippy with Suns guard Devin Booker.

Tonight, they attempt to shake off the tough loss with a visit from a Heat team that always plays with a high intensity led by the six-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler. This should be another good test for the Warriors as they continue to search for consistency on both sides of the floor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Regular Season Game #5

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 2) vs. Miami Heat (2 - 3)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)