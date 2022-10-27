The rookies are back. For a few days, at least. Just days after assigning them to the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors announced that they had recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/LoUeWS2uJ3 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 27, 2022

This is fairly standard procedure, and we should expect it to continue for much of the year. The rookies were assigned to Santa Cruz on Monday, at the start of G League training camp. It was the same day that the Warriors traveled to Arizona, to take on the Phoenix Suns in a road game. Rollins and Baldwin are at the very back of the bench, so it’s in their best interest to be on the court practicing with G Leaguers instead of on airplanes.

But with the team returning home for a Thursday night game against the Miami Heat, it makes sense for the rookies to hop on Highway 17 and rejoin the team. They’ll get to go through shootaround and the gameday activities, and perhaps get on the court for some garbage time minutes.

After the game, the Warriors will get ready to fly to the East Coast, where they’ll begin a five-game road trip, starting with a Saturday game against the Charlotte Hornets. With NBA teams rarely finding time to practice, especially on the road, you can anticipate that Baldwin and Rollins will be back in Santa Cruz, and rejoin the Dubs when they return to San Francisco for a November 7 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Rollins, the No. 44 pick, has played in three minutes this year. Baldwin, the No. 28 pick, has yet to make his NBA debut.