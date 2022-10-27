The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Miami Heat tonight in their fifth game of the season, and their fourth home game. And for the most part, both teams are fairly healthy. Each team will be without two players, and neither team has a “questionable” or “probable player.”

Here’s tonight’s injury report.

Warriors

Out — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

DiVincenzo will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. It was initially reported that the veteran guard would stay in the Bay Area for treatment, but he was seen on the bench during Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The injury is mild, and DiVincenzo is set to be reevaluated next week, so you can count on him missing at least one more game after this one.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Iguodala still hasn’t returned to the court after deciding on the eve of training camp to run it back for a 19th NBA season. But he did meet with the media on Thursday, and revealed that he’s close to scrimmaging. He also said he has a date targeted for a return, but because he’s Andre Iguodala, he didn’t reveal it.

Heat

Out — Victor Oladipo (not with team)

Oladipo has been dealing with some minor issues in the same knee that tried to derail his career, and has yet to make his season debut. He had a decent season last year, which he turned into a two-year, $18.2 million contract with Miami. If Miami wants to make noise this year, they’ll need the former All-Star to get healthy soon.

Out — Ömer Yurtseven (not with team)

Also waiting to make his season debut is Yurtseven, who was originally reported to be traveling with Miami on this trip, but now isn’t. A 7-footer playing in his second year, Yurtseven is dealing with an ankle injury. He played a decent role for the Heat last year, and will likely be part of the rotation when healthy.

