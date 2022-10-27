 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donte DiVincenzo won’t travel on upcoming road trip

A nagging hamstring will keep the Warriors’ backup guard in the Bay for the next week. And you know he’s really hurt, because he’s missing the trip to Miami

By Sean Keane
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Donte DiVincenzo, not stretching his hamstrings enough during a game against Denver
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors make a quick, geographically complicated road trip next week, playing five games in seven nights. And they’ll be doing it without the Michael Jordan of Delaware.

It’s early in the season, so the Warriors are going to be cautious, especially when dealing with a hamstring, which orthopedists call “the Loki of the upper leg.” They’re tricksters!

Who is going to take Donte’s minutes? Sounds like it will be two-way guard Ty Jerome, who like DiVincenzo won an NCAA championship. And they both made the All-Tournament team, and they were first-round picks. The difference is that DiVincenzo also won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jerome went to a team trying to do the opposite of that, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s a weird road trip, with two back-to-backs, and over 6,500 air miles of traveling. It makes sense that the Warriors wouldn’t want to subject DiVincenzo’s hamstrings to five flights in a week, although Russell Wilson would tell him to rehab by working out in the aisles and do high knees while his teammates are sleeping.

How else will the Warriors cover Donte’s minutes? Kerith Burke is glad you asked.

Tonight, with Andrew Wiggins in foul trouble, Moses Moody held his own for 17 minutes, but it looks like Jerome will be the main recipient of DiVincenzo’s minutes. Oh, and there’s one other defensively-inclined wing who can handle the ball for the bench unit on the roster.

Will Andre debut on this road trip? Is he scrimmaging? Is he talking about literally visiting the big box department store, Target? Only Andre knows.

Donte DiVincenzo’s next opportunity to play for the Warriors comes Monday, November 7th, in a revenge game against his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Follow Kerith Burke on Twitter.

