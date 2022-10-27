The Golden State Warriors make a quick, geographically complicated road trip next week, playing five games in seven nights. And they’ll be doing it without the Michael Jordan of Delaware.

Kerr says DiVincenzo will not travel on the upcoming roadtrip. “Hamstrings are tricky,” Kerr stated.



Expect more Ty Jerome minutes, Kerr said. “That’s why he’s here.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 28, 2022

It’s early in the season, so the Warriors are going to be cautious, especially when dealing with a hamstring, which orthopedists call “the Loki of the upper leg.” They’re tricksters!

Who is going to take Donte’s minutes? Sounds like it will be two-way guard Ty Jerome, who like DiVincenzo won an NCAA championship. And they both made the All-Tournament team, and they were first-round picks. The difference is that DiVincenzo also won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jerome went to a team trying to do the opposite of that, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s a weird road trip, with two back-to-backs, and over 6,500 air miles of traveling. It makes sense that the Warriors wouldn’t want to subject DiVincenzo’s hamstrings to five flights in a week, although Russell Wilson would tell him to rehab by working out in the aisles and do high knees while his teammates are sleeping.

How else will the Warriors cover Donte’s minutes? Kerith Burke is glad you asked.

Kerr said Klay’s mins will bump up to around 27-28 and Draymond will bump up to around 30. Says these guys are “close to where they need to be.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 28, 2022

Tonight, with Andrew Wiggins in foul trouble, Moses Moody held his own for 17 minutes, but it looks like Jerome will be the main recipient of DiVincenzo’s minutes. Oh, and there’s one other defensively-inclined wing who can handle the ball for the bench unit on the roster.

Andre Iguodala on when he may play his first game this season: "I'll be there when I'll be there."



"We got a target date."



Andre did not name the date. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 27, 2022

Will Andre debut on this road trip? Is he scrimmaging? Is he talking about literally visiting the big box department store, Target? Only Andre knows.

Donte DiVincenzo's next opportunity to play for the Warriors comes Monday, November 7th, in a revenge game against his old team, the Sacramento Kings.