Podcast: Warriors vs. Heat recap

The Golden State Warriors returned home on Thursday night and put on a show, beating the Miami Heat in a wildly entertaining game. There was so much to love about this game. It was fun. It was intense. They played defense!! Steph Curry showed off. Andrew Wiggins showed out. Draymond Green continued to look awesome. The rotations tightened up.

Here’s my recap of the game, in audio form. For those new to these recaps, they’re short bursts about the game — or the day’s news — just to give you a quick hit on what happened. Usually they’re between 12 and 18 minutes long. Just enough to listen to with your morning cup of coffee while you get ready for work.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or in the embedded player below. And if you like it, make sure to subscribe so that you don’t miss a single episode going forward.

Here are the final stats for each player:

Steph Curry: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

Draymond Green: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

JaMychal Green: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Ty Jerome: 3 points

Kevon Looney: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Moses Moody: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Jordan Poole: 11 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists, 1 steal

Klay Thompson: 19 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

Andrew Wiggins: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

James Wiseman: 10 points, 6 rebounds