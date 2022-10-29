 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Hornets

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors’ five-game road trip begins with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. The game will be played at 4PM PT in Charlotte and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State finds themselves above .500 once again after beating the Miami Heat on Thursday night by score of 123-110. Meanwhile the Hornets are coming off a 113-93 loss against the Orlando Magic – giving them seasonal record of 2-3.

The Warriors and Hornets played each other two times last season with each team winning one game. The most recent matchup was played on Nov. 14, 2021 – a game which resulted in a 106-102 Warriors loss.

During Golden State’s last game against the Heat, point guard Stephen Curry showcased why he is still at the top of his game as he finished the night with 33 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes of action. He hit four of his seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter including this nifty one against Miami guard Tyler Herro with 5:40 left in the game.

Tonight, the Warriors get a bit of a relief as Charlotte is expected to be without All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball who has missed every game this season due to an ankle injury suffered during the preseason. Look for the Warriors to use the momentum from Thursday’s win and carry it over to the team first win of this long road trip.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Regular Season Game #6

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 2) at Charlotte Hornets (2 - 3)

When: 4:00 PM PT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte North Carolina

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

