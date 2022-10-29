 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Curry heads back to hometown as Warriors battle Hornets

The Dubs look to start their road trip with a W in Charlotte today.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have left the friendly confines of Chase Center to head to North Carolina where the Charlotte Hornets will be waiting for them.

For greatest player alive Stephen Curry it’s a homecoming, as he played high school ball in Charlotte and his father Dell is a Hornets legend. Curry may have made Dub Nation’s heart skip a beat when he showed his love to his city by mentioning he’s thought about the possibility of hooping for them:

“I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career out in Golden State because of how much it means to me,” he said. “The experiences and teammates, and the journey we’ve been on. Everybody asks me, ‘Wouldn’t you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back and see what...’”

At this point the crowd, excited to hear Steph even begin to entertain the possibility, erupted into applause. Curry of course had to calm everyone down.

“Oh no, don’t do that, don’t do that,” Curry said with a smile and a finger wag to the crowd. “I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

But why would Steph play for the Hornets when he already owns them? He’s absolutely mastered them, averaging 26.5 points and 7.1 assists on 49% shooting for his career against them.

Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets

October 29th, 2022 | 4:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Curry has started off the season hot, averaging 30.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists with 45% shooting from deep (what!). He’s been absolutely shredding defenses, playing some of the best basketball of his career. And that’s saying something considering he’s a two-time MVP who changed the sport.

Unfortunately Curry won’t be able to demonstrate his prowess against Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball, who will miss this contest with an ankle injury. Ball was passed over by Golden State in order to draft James Wiseman in 2020, something that sometimes still stirs up consternation for some folks in Dub Nation.

Ball has yet to make his debut for Charlotte this season, while Wiseman is rounding into form as a reserve center on a deep Warriors roster. Let’s see what he does today!

