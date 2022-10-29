Preview: Curry heads back to hometown as Warriors battle Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have left the friendly confines of Chase Center to head to North Carolina where the Charlotte Hornets will be waiting for them.

For greatest player alive Stephen Curry it’s a homecoming, as he played high school ball in Charlotte and his father Dell is a Hornets legend. Curry may have made Dub Nation’s heart skip a beat when he showed his love to his city by mentioning he’s thought about the possibility of hooping for them:

“I’ve always said I wanted to finish my career out in Golden State because of how much it means to me,” he said. “The experiences and teammates, and the journey we’ve been on. Everybody asks me, ‘Wouldn’t you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back and see what...’” At this point the crowd, excited to hear Steph even begin to entertain the possibility, erupted into applause. Curry of course had to calm everyone down. “Oh no, don’t do that, don’t do that,” Curry said with a smile and a finger wag to the crowd. “I am not breaking any news right now, I’m not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

But why would Steph play for the Hornets when he already owns them? He’s absolutely mastered them, averaging 26.5 points and 7.1 assists on 49% shooting for his career against them.

Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets

October 29th, 2022 | 4:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Curry has started off the season hot, averaging 30.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists with 45% shooting from deep (what!). He’s been absolutely shredding defenses, playing some of the best basketball of his career. And that’s saying something considering he’s a two-time MVP who changed the sport.

Tonight, Stephen Curry recorded his 100th career regular-season game with 30 points and 7 three-pointers.



That's more than double anyone else in NBA history (James Harden is next with 42). pic.twitter.com/bOCl6aDmnN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2022

Steph Curry took Tyler Herro's ankles and sinks the HUGE triple pic.twitter.com/aDQhG6LoS9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Steph Curry on staying in his prime:



"I’m stubborn enough to think that I can do this for a lot more years." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 28, 2022

Unfortunately Curry won’t be able to demonstrate his prowess against Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball, who will miss this contest with an ankle injury. Ball was passed over by Golden State in order to draft James Wiseman in 2020, something that sometimes still stirs up consternation for some folks in Dub Nation.

Hard not to think about passing on LaMelo and Franz right now — Evan Zamir (@thecity2) October 27, 2022

Ball has yet to make his debut for Charlotte this season, while Wiseman is rounding into form as a reserve center on a deep Warriors roster. Let’s see what he does today!