Warriors release Mac McClung

Mac McClung’s tenure with the Golden State Warriors was very brief. The high-flying guard joined the team for Summer League, and was later given an Exhibit 9 contract, which is a training camp deal.

But after just two preseason games in Japan — only one of which he played in — McClung was released by the organization.

The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022

McClung played well in the one preseason game that he appeared in, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and finishing with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in just 12 minutes of action. But despite the fact that Warriors fans grew enamored with McClung during Summer League, he was never a realistic candidate to make the roster.

The 23 year old received his first taste of NBA basketball last year, when both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers gave him opportunities. But he played in just one game for each team before being cut. He had spectacular G League numbers last year, averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, while shooting 37.7% from distance, which earned him G League Rookie of the Year honors.

But the old adage about G League honors appears to be true with McClung: if you’re winning G League awards, it’s because you’re spending too much time in the G League, instead of getting called up. Ultimately, McClung’s lack of defense and ability to penetrate against NBA-caliber defenses made him a candidate for a two-way contract, but nothing else with the Warriors.

McClung has been a fan favorite with basketball fans for a long time, ever sense he became a YouTube sensation in high school with his spectacular dunks and hard-to-believe athleticism. He’ll remain popular wherever he goes, and hopefully he’s able to catch on with another NBA team.