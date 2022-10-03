The Golden State Warriors continued to churn through their training camp roster, signing former Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, after releasing Mac McClung.

The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022

Lamb, a 6’6” small forward out of the University of Vermont, signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets in March of 2021. He played 23 games for the Rockets that season, grabbing playing time after the team dealt away veterans like James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Victor Oladipo. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

Lamb earned the call-up and the two-way deal by averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks for their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he won the G League’s Most Improved Player award. The Spurs signed Lamb to a ten-day contract last year under the COVID hardship exception, but he spent most of the year with the Vipers, helping them win the G League title and making the All-NBA G League third team.

But Lamb also has a sexual assault allegation in his past, from when he was a student at the University of Vermont.

Last night, allegations of sexual assault and rape were made against UVM men's basketball players, including current Houston Rockets forward Anthony Lamb, as well as a UVM hockey player as part of a campus push to demand change re: sexual violence on campus. See below in thread: https://t.co/5FIgWg3gQh — Vermont Sports History, Stats & Information (@VTSHIC) May 1, 2021

No criminal charges were filed against Lamb, and we haven’t found any response from Lamb, the university, or any of his NBA employers. Still, it’s very troubling, and emblematic of the NBA’s generally terrible response to issues of sexual misconduct and violence against women. Look, Lamb is innocent until proven guilty, and he’s never been charged with a crime, and he’s unlikely to make the roster anyway. But couldn’t the Warriors could find a talented player without a rape allegation to bring to camp?

Two years ago, Lamb opened up to CBS about his struggles with mental health, including a suicide attempt, throughout his time at Vermont. It’s admirable that he is open about his struggles, but until he addresses the other dark moments from his past, should he really be playing in the NBA?