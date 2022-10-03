Trevion Williams released

‘Tis the season for camp cuts and camp additions. And the Golden State Warriors have made one of the former, releasing big man Trevion Williams after two preseason games.

Shortly after it was reported that the Dubs were releasing guard Mac McClung, the team sent out a press release confirming the move, and also noting that Williams was being released, too.

Warriors waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams pic.twitter.com/xP7Plmejk1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 3, 2022

Williams went undrafted after spending four years at Purdue, where he averaged 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a senior, while shooting 54.7% from the field. He had a very strong Summer League while playing for the Boston Celtics, which earned him an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors ahead of training camp.

He played in both of the team’s preseason games in Japan, finishing with 5 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 12 total minutes, and shooting 2-for-4 from the field, 0-for-1 from three-point range, and 1-for-3 from the free throw line.

Williams, who is 6’10” and built like a center from the 90s, has a lot of intrigue, especially as a rebounder. But there are serious questions about his agility and his defense which, combined with his lack of offensive game outside of the paint, means he has an uphill battle to climb if he wants to contribute in the modern NBA.

Hopefully Williams (and McClung, for that matter), can catch on with another team and keep his NBA journey going. Or perhaps he’ll end up in Santa Cruz, playing for the Warriors G League affiliate.