How to watch Warriors at Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip with a second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. The game will be played at 3PM PT in Detroit and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors once again fall to .500 on the win/loss column after losing last night’s game in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets, 120-113. Meanwhile, after winning their first game of the season, the Pistons have lost five-straight games including their most recent one – a Friday night defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, 136-112.

The Warriors have a four-game winning streak against the Pistons dating back to the 2020-21 season. The last matchup between these two teams was played on Jan. 18, 2022; a game in which Golden State won by a score of 102-86.

The Warriors have yet to win consecutive games this season. They also have yet to lose consecutive games this season. Although Detroit’s record may make it seem like an easy victory for Golden State tonight, this is still the second night of a back-to-back for them – especially tough coming off a disappointing overtime loss. With Klay Thompson already ruled out, look for the Warriors younger players to see more run in this one as the team may opt to give their veterans some additional rest.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Regular Season Game #7

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 3) at Detroit Pistons (1 - 5)

When: 3:00 PM PT

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)