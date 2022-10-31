Good Morning Dub Nation,

Over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors began a five-game road trip with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons — two teams that ranked amongst the bottom-half of the Eastern Conference. Despite this, the Warriors failed to beat either of them as they continue to search for their first road victory of the season.

There are many factors contributing to the Warriors’ current struggles. Following Sunday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized one the biggest issues the team needs to fix is the excessive fouling on defense. In two games, Golden State committed a total of 55 personal fouls — 31 in the game against Charlotte and 24 in the game against Detroit.

"It looks like a pickup game out there."



Steve Kerr details what he's seeing from the Dubs on both ends of the court pic.twitter.com/6ChFDnyDxN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2022

In his most recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic discussed Golden State’s issues on the road as well as the struggles of several young players on the second unit, specifically Warriors center James Wiseman.

Via The Athletic:

Kerr said he went to Kuminga because of the Pistons’ speed and athleticism. But it also appears to be in response to James Wiseman’s recent struggles. Wiseman fouled three times in four minutes in Charlotte. He struggled to box out Nick Richards and disappeared from the rotation in the second half. Kerr texted a deflated Wiseman postgame that another game and opportunity awaited him Sunday in Detroit. Wiseman was back in the rotation for 13 minutes. He had six points and four rebounds. That court time wasn’t destructive. He was out there when Poole scored 12 points in a 52-second surge. His plus/minus was positive-9. But he fumbled a few passes, clanked an alley-oop off the back rim and remained a step or two behind in rotation. Either he was giving up a layup, fouling in recovery or getting out-leveraged by Isaiah Stewart for rebounding position. Stewart had five offensive rebounds. Too often, Wiseman is caught in no man’s land in his drop coverage, unable to get a destructive enough contest on the attacking guard while also failing to protect himself against the crashing big man. That leads to something like this — a Killian Hayes floater that lands in Stewart’s hands for an easy layup. On the broadcast, you could hear Looney say, “Come on, Wise!” as the play develops.

The Warriors will look to make things right on Tuesday as they continue their road trip with a stop at South Beach for a matchup against the Miami Heat.

