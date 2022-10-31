Warriors exercise options on Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody

The biggest story about the Golden State Warriors slow start to the season has been the bench. Specifically how poorly the bench, comprised largely of young players, has played to start the year.

But that didn’t matter on Monday, which was the deadline for NBA teams to pick up the third and fourth-year options for players on rookie contracts. And the Dubs did exactly that for their three eligible players, picking up James Wiseman’s fourth-year option, and the third-year options for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

For those unfamiliar with the rule, first-round draft picks are signed to four-year deals, with the price set for each year based on the draft positioning. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, while the third and fourth years are team options. If the player plays out all four years on their deal, they become a restricted free agent.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, will make $12.1 million next year before entering free agency. Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, will make $6 million, while Moody, the No. 14 pick in that same draft, will cash in $3.9 million.

Kuminga has been really struggling out of the gates this year, while Wiseman, who missed all of the 2021-22 season, has had his fair share of issues as well. The Warriors have had a nearly impossible time fielding productive lineups with either player on the court.

Moody, however, has been playing very well to start the season. Despite beginning the year on the fringes of the rotation, he’s become one of Steve Kerr’s most trusted bench pieces two weeks into the season.

While the announcements of the exercised options are technically news, they feel like a formality. Despite the struggles of Kuminga and Wiseman, it was a no-brainer that the Dubs would pick up their options as they continue developing these ultra-talented youngsters.