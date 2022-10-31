 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors look for second straight series sweep over Heat

Golden State will need to turn up their defensive intensity to get back into the W column.

By Daniel Hardee
Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are back in action, this time taking the show all the way down to Florida to meet the Miami Heat.

If you’re getting a sense of deja vu, it’s because the Dubs just played Miami last week in Chase Center, emerging victorious in a 123-110 battle.

Will the Dubs complete the season sweep of last year’s Eastern Conference finalist? Or will they stumble to their third straight loss?

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

November 1st, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Did you know the Dubs swept the Heat last year too? If the Dubs pull that off then they’ll get to an even 4-4 record on the season, and stop an early season skid that has the Dubs in full-on “what do we have here” mode.

The Warriors have lost two games in a row since that last win over the Heat, and that was coincidentally the last game that the Warriors held an opponent to under 120 points. On the season they’re giving up 122 points per game, which is COMPLETELY ATROCIOUS. For reference, the Houston Rockets gave up 118 points per game last season, and they were dead last in the NBA in that category.

