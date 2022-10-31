Preview: Warriors look for second straight series sweep over Heat

The Golden State Warriors are back in action, this time taking the show all the way down to Florida to meet the Miami Heat.

If you’re getting a sense of deja vu, it’s because the Dubs just played Miami last week in Chase Center, emerging victorious in a 123-110 battle.

Will the Dubs complete the season sweep of last year’s Eastern Conference finalist? Or will they stumble to their third straight loss?

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

November 1st, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Did you know the Dubs swept the Heat last year too? If the Dubs pull that off then they’ll get to an even 4-4 record on the season, and stop an early season skid that has the Dubs in full-on “what do we have here” mode.

Steph believes the Warriors need to be more aggressive pic.twitter.com/hVBQGAA25Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2022

The Warriors have lost two games in a row since that last win over the Heat, and that was coincidentally the last game that the Warriors held an opponent to under 120 points. On the season they’re giving up 122 points per game, which is COMPLETELY ATROCIOUS. For reference, the Houston Rockets gave up 118 points per game last season, and they were dead last in the NBA in that category.

Draymond says the Warriors are a "decent" offensive team and a "bad" defensive team right now:



"The commitment to defense isn't there. That's something we have to be better at and it starts with me." — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) October 26, 2022