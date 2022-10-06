By now we all know the news. Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green and rising star Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation at practice on Wednesday, which turned physical, and culminated in Green striking Poole.

There were immediately questions as to whether the Warriors would punish Green with a suspension or fines. We may never know the answer, but it doesn’t look like the Dubs will go the suspension route.

Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers met with the media on Thursday, and confirmed the incident. He also noted that Green did not practice on Thursday.

“As you know, yesterday, as reported, there was an altercation,” Myers said in an opening statement. “The people that were reported to be in it, that’s accurate. Everybody’s fine. Jordan practiced today; Draymond didn’t. Look, it’s the NBA, it’s professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room, the team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we’re gonna handle that internally.”

Bob Myers says Draymond apologized to the Warriors this morning and left the facility before practice pic.twitter.com/y8U0JU4gZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

While the punishment will be handled internally, Myers was quick to respond when asked if he anticipates Green missing any games, including the remaining three on the preseason docket, saying, “I don’t think so.”

Bob Myers does not anticipate Draymond to miss any games for his altercation with Poole pic.twitter.com/EC7kVl4MgW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

When head coach Steve Kerr met with the media, he revealed that Green will not practice with the team on Friday, but that he is expected to return on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I expect [Draymond] to return on Saturday and get back at it” — Kerr pic.twitter.com/bMktcrI87Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

It’s unclear if Green’s two-day absence from the practice court is being mandated by the Warriors, or a voluntary move by Green.

I’m sure more details will come out in the following hours and days as the Warriors look to move past this rather unfortunate training camp incident.