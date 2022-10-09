How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Los Angeles Lakers for their third preseason game. Tip-off starts at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will play their first preseason home game at the Chase Center after playing a pair of games last weekend against the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan. The Warriors won both of those matchups – the first one by a score of 96-87 and the second one by a score of 104-95.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are still searching for their first preseason win after playing in three games thus far. Their latest game was a 114-99 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

In a normal week, the narrative around this matchup would be the preview for the Warriors’ opening night game against the Lakers on Oct. 18. However, this week has been anything but normal for the Warriors.

All eyes are on Golden State as video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice went viral during the week. Green has since apologized for the incident and says he will be “stepping away” from the team for an undisclosed amount of time. The team has yet to announce publicly any ramifications for Green’s actions.

It has been an exhausting week for Dub Nation, so take the time to enjoy this professional basketball team actually playing basketball.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Anthony Davis

Preseason Game #3

Who: Golden State Warriors (2 - 0) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0 - 3)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)