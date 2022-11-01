Good Morning Dub Nation,

Seven games into the regular season, the Golden State Warriors find themselves under .500 for the first time all year following their back-to-back losses over the past weekend. Their 3-4 record is not the start that fans expected from the defending champions, and many are quick to point to the team’s lack of experienced depth as the root cause of their struggles.

Because of this, calls to add more of a veteran presence to the team have been getting louder and louder as the losses begin to pile up. One veteran player who is interested in joining the team is free agent center Dwight Howard. In a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard discussed how he could help the Warriors, and specifically third-year center James Wiseman.

Should the warriors get Dwight Howard he wants to mentor James wiseman pic.twitter.com/wNpwhEYj3W — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) November 1, 2022

“That’s perfect,” Howard said when asked if he’d be interested in joining the defending champions. “I’ve been a Warrior my whole life. I started out at my school as a Warrior. They need a big. I know they have Kevon Looney and I know they have the young boy (James) Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me because he’s headed in that direction of being a great big man.”

At 36 years old, Howard has accomplished a lot in his 18 years in the league. He has eight All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and one NBA Championship. Last season, Howard appeared in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game. Although he clearly isn’t the same player as he was in his prime, he has the right mindset to help a winning team like the Warriors who could use his veteran presence.

“I felt like me being a vet — helping out some of those young guys, those young bigs — it ain’t like I’m trying to come in and play 35-45 minutes,” Howard said earlier in the podcast as he made his case to potential NBA suitors.

“But I can give a team 20-25 minutes and give you a good 12 to 15 points and 10 rebounds. I can make sure the bench is hyped. Make sure everybody on the team is ready to go every day. I can do all that and that’s what I’ve been doing for 18 years. So, you know, if there is an opportunity for a team that really wants to win, ‘Put Dwight in!’”.

