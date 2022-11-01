How to watch Warriors at Heat

The Golden State Warriors will play their third-straight road game tonight in a matchup against the Miami Heat. The game will be played at 4:30PM PT in Miami and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors dipped below .500 for the first time all season after losing to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday by a score of 128-114. Meanwhile, the Heat continue to have struggles of their own as they dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 119-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The Warriors and Heat played each other just last week at the Chase Center. It was a back-and-forth game but the Dubs were able to pull away at the end thanks to Warriors guard Stephen Curry who made four of his seven three-point attempts in the fourth quarter to ice the game, 123-110.

Steph Curry doing Tyler Herro absolutely DIRTY my god what filth lmaooo pic.twitter.com/XOPmnGjCbT — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 28, 2022

The Warriors will give the Heat their rematch tonight, this time on the road in South Beach. Both teams have struggled since their latest matchup as they enter tonight’s game each looking to snap their two-game losing streaks. Games between the Warriors and Heat are usually intense so look for each team to come in with some urgency as they attempt to bounce back with a win.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Regular Season Game #8

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 4) at Miami Heat (2 - 5)

When: 4:30 PM PT

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)