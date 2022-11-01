Podcast: Warriors vs. Heat recap

The Golden State Warriors losing streak reached three games on Tuesday with a 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat, making the Dubs 0-3 during their current five-game road trip, and 0-4 on the road to start the season.

Not ideal, though this game was a lot better than the weekend losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

To walk you through the game, here’s my podcast recap. You can listen to it on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts, or listen in the embedded player below. Make sure to give it a subscribe so you don’t miss any of the episodes.

Here are the final stats for the game:

Steph Curry — 23 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, 1 steal

Andrew Wiggins — 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

Klay Thompson — 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

JaMychal Green — 9 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Jordan Poole — 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Ty Jerome — 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists

Moses Moody — 6 points, 2 assists, 1 steal

Draymond Green — 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

James Wiseman — 5 points, 1 block

Kevon Looney — 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Team field goal percentage: 46.4%

Team three-point percentage: 36.7%

Team free throw percentage: 76.5%

Team assists: 31

Team turnovers: 20