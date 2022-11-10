 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/10/22: Warriors need to bring more energy off the bench

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

The struggles of the bench unit for the Golden State Warriors have been well-documented this season. While their performance on the court has left much to be desired, one thing that should be constant for any second unit in the NBA is the energy they provide to the team. The Warriors lack of energy from their bench prompted head coach Steve Kerr and players Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo to speak about this topic during Wednesday’s media availability.

The Warriors’ bench has always been known as one of the most fun and energetic sidelines across the league – especially when someone goes on a run like Steph Curry did against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The demeanor of this year’s bench went viral when the team’s twitter posted a “Joy Cam” clip from Monday’s game.

A hyped-up bench may not seem like a big deal, but it’s a great way to boost morale – something especially important for a team that is struggling like Golden State has to begin this season. With several members of the Warriors calling it out, it should be interesting to see the energy on the sidelines during Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

