Good Morning Dub Nation,

One of the main reasons behind the Golden State Warriors’ 4-7 record is their poor play on the defensive side of the ball. Last year’s team was ranked as the second-best defense in the league for most of the season, while this year’s team has begun the season as the 27th ranked defense in the NBA. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote an article detailing how head coach Steve Kerr approached this week of practice in order to help remedy the problem.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff emphasized defense during practices Wednesday and Thursday, and the Cavaliers (8-3) rank third in offensive rating (115.8) and are one of two teams shooting better than 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. The Warriors (4-7) have been disgusted with their defense (115.8 defensive rating, 27th in the NBA), so they went back to basics. “Focus,” Kerr said Thursday. “Defending by showing your hands, defending without fouling. Transition defense, making sure we’re taking care of the easy stuff. And then boxing out and avoiding second opportunities for our opponents. “But the biggest thing is the fouls. It’s hard to win games when you’re constantly sending your opponent to the line. That’s been the main focus.”

Defense will play a crucial role tonight as the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers who currently have the third best offense in the NBA — thanks in large part to the diverse skillset of their talented roster. Hopefully, the short time off was enough to fine tune some necessary adjustments on defense, otherwise the Warriors will be in for a long night on Friday night.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week:

After Jordan Poole entered the arena with an adorable new friend, the Chase Center held a puppy race during halftime of Monday’s game (with results eerily similar to watching a Warriors game this season). Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!