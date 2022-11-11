Good Morning Dub Nation,
One of the main reasons behind the Golden State Warriors’ 4-7 record is their poor play on the defensive side of the ball. Last year’s team was ranked as the second-best defense in the league for most of the season, while this year’s team has begun the season as the 27th ranked defense in the NBA. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote an article detailing how head coach Steve Kerr approached this week of practice in order to help remedy the problem.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff emphasized defense during practices Wednesday and Thursday, and the Cavaliers (8-3) rank third in offensive rating (115.8) and are one of two teams shooting better than 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.
The Warriors (4-7) have been disgusted with their defense (115.8 defensive rating, 27th in the NBA), so they went back to basics.
“Focus,” Kerr said Thursday. “Defending by showing your hands, defending without fouling. Transition defense, making sure we’re taking care of the easy stuff. And then boxing out and avoiding second opportunities for our opponents.
“But the biggest thing is the fouls. It’s hard to win games when you’re constantly sending your opponent to the line. That’s been the main focus.”
Defense will play a crucial role tonight as the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers who currently have the third best offense in the NBA — thanks in large part to the diverse skillset of their talented roster. Hopefully, the short time off was enough to fine tune some necessary adjustments on defense, otherwise the Warriors will be in for a long night on Friday night.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- Preview: Warriors face old rival Cavaliers in Chase Center
- Mailbag: What to do about the youngsters?
- Steve Kerr breaking down a Warriors set play proves there’s room for Xs and Os in basketball media
- Donte DiVincenzo expected to return on Friday
Other Warriors News:
- ‘That’s fire’: Unveiling the Golden State Warriors’ women’s suffrage-themed new City Edition jersey (ESPN)
- How Steph Curry envisions Warriors’ ‘pick-your-poison’ offense (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Steph Curry, Steve Kerr hope reset is Warriors’ remedy for weak defense (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- What’s behind Steph Curry’s blazing start for the Warriors? (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Which of these 5 NBA trends are legit? (SB Nation)
NBA News:
- 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Unveiled (NBA)
- Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands (ESPN)
- Nike’s relationship with Nets’ Kyrie Irving is likely over, Phil Knight says. What’s next? (The Athletic)
- NBA executives poll: Tanks but no tanks for Wembanyama? Early trade talks? Jazz and Lakers domino effects? (The Athletic)
- Sources: Lakers VIPs Can’t Align on How to Maximize LeBron James (Bleacher Report)
A tweet to end the week:
After Jordan Poole entered the arena with an adorable new friend, the Chase Center held a puppy race during halftime of Monday’s game (with results eerily similar to watching a Warriors game this season). Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!
Puppy races are too much fun pic.twitter.com/k4EsZ2eBw7— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022
Loading comments...