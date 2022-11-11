How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off another Friday night home game with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors were able to snap their five-game losing streak after a 116-113 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Following their hot start to the season, the Cavaliers are now on a two-game losing streak after a 127-120 loss to the Kings brought their record to 8-3.

Golden State and Cleveland played each other two times last season with the Warriors winning both of them. The Warriors actually have a ten-game winning streak against the Cavs — dating all the way back to the 2016-17 season. The most recent matchup between these two teams was played on Jan. 9, 2022 in a game that the Warriors won by a score of 96-82.

The Warriors enter this game refreshed after having three full days of rest in between their last game and tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, the Cavs will be playing in their fourth game in six days as they finish up their current west coast road trip.

With a 4-7 record, the defending champion Warriors are the underdogs in this matchup. Cleveland has played well this season due a deep and talented roster headlined by their offseason trade acquisition of guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

While Cleveland might have a better team, Golden State has the best player as superstar point guard Stephen Curry has been absolutely on fire to begin the season.

Steph Curry is averaging the most points per game of his career and the second most points per 100 possessions of his career, on the highest true-shooting percentage of his career, with the lowest turnover rate of his career — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 11, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Regular Season Game #12

Who: Golden State Warriors (4 - 7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8 - 3)

When: 7:00 PM PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)