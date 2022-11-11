After three glorious and restful off days, the Golden State Warriors are back at it on Friday night. And if they thought that things would get easier after taking the week off, well ... they’re sorely mistaken. Because up next are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been one of the very best teams in the NBA this season.

But there’s good news for NBA fans who are excited watch this marquee matchup: the teams are pretty darn healthy. Both teams should be able to play the bulk of their rotation players.

Here’s the full injury report for the game, which tips off at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Still waiting on news about Iguodala, who has yet to start scrimmaging. Steve Kerr said over the break that the team’s only focus with Iguodala is having him healthy for the end of the season and postseason, so it’ll probably be a while before we see him.

Probable — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

After missing eight games, DiVincenzo is finally set to return to the Warriors. To say the team could benefit from an influx of talent and experience on the bench unit would be a massive understatement. Here’s hoping DiVincenzo can help turn around what has been one of the league’s worst bench units.

Cavs

Out — Ricky Rubio (left knee ACL surgery)

Rubio hasn’t played since injuring his ACL in December. We won’t see him for a while, but I do hope he heals up well. He was playing excellently last year.

Out — Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain)

Cleveland’s first round pick in 2020, Windler has yet to appear on the court this season. He’s also yet to carve out a role on the Cavs, so they’re not missing much at the moment.

Out — Mamadi Diakite (two-way contract G League assignment)

Diakite, a third-year player, has only appeared in two games and played five minutes this season.

Out — Isaiah Mobley (two-way contract G League assignment)

Mobley, a second-round pick in June, is the brother of Cleveland’s star center, Evan Mobley. He’s only appeared in one game this year.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!