Donte DiVincenzo is officially back. We’d know for a while that today was the day when he was likely to rejoin the rotation, but now Steve Kerr has made it official. DiVincenzo will suit up and play on Friday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr told reporters prior to the Friday’s game that DiVincenzo would play, and would be limited to about 20 minutes. He also clarified that Ty Jerome — who got a lot of action in DiVincenzo’s absence — will be pushed out of the rotation by the veteran guard’s return, though Jerome will remain active for this game.

You can tell that the Warriors bench has been struggling and that Kerr is ready to turn to veterans, because the 20 minutes that DiVincenzo is “restricted” to are more minutes than he’d been playing prior to the injury. But it seems like the Dubs are going to start leaning on their veterans a little bit more going forward, as they seek to turn around the slow start to the season.

With DiVincenzo’s return, the Warriors are nearing full strength. Andre Iguodala is now the only player who is out for Golden State, and we eagerly await his return.

For DiVincenzo, he’ll be tasked with providing some playmaking on and off the ball, and he’ll be asked to show off his athleticism in transition and cutting. He’ll also be a floor spacer on offense, and a point-of-attack guard on defense. He told reporters on Wednesday that he intends on injecting some energy into the second unit, and that would be a very nice thing indeed.