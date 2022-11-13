 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Kings

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Sunday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 6 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will attempt to prolong their two-game winning streak after Friday night’s 106-101 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like the Warriors, the Kings extended their streak to two games in a row after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday by a score of 120-114.

Golden State has a seven-game winning streak against Sacramento including two wins against them this season. Tonight’s game between the Warriors and Kings is a rematch of last Monday’s matchup held at the Chase Center. In that game, the Warriors beat the Kings 116-113 led by a special 47-point performance from Stephen Curry.

These types of performances have become the norm for Curry as he continues to play like the best player in the world right now – especially in the past three games.

Expect more of the same from Curry tonight as he and the rest of the Warriors continue to chase that elusive first road win of the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Regular Season Game #13

Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 7) at Sacramento Kings (5 - 6)

When: 6:00 PM PT

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

