How to watch Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Sunday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 6 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Warriors will attempt to prolong their two-game winning streak after Friday night’s 106-101 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like the Warriors, the Kings extended their streak to two games in a row after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday by a score of 120-114.
Golden State has a seven-game winning streak against Sacramento including two wins against them this season. Tonight’s game between the Warriors and Kings is a rematch of last Monday’s matchup held at the Chase Center. In that game, the Warriors beat the Kings 116-113 led by a special 47-point performance from Stephen Curry.
These types of performances have become the norm for Curry as he continues to play like the best player in the world right now – especially in the past three games.
Steph last 3 games:— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2022
40 PTS | 5 AST | 6 3P
47 PTS | 8 AST | 7 3P
39 PTS | 9 AST | 8 3P
Shooting 67% and 55% from three. pic.twitter.com/xI58S3mVUB
Steph Curry's games this year:— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 12, 2022
33 points, 63.6% TS
34 points, 65.9% TS
33 points, 69.4% TS
21 points, 54.7% TS
33 points, 75.0% TS
31 points, 60.7% TS
32 points, 57.2% TS
23 points, 71.0% TS
39 points, 80.6% TS
47 points, 86.8% TS
40 points, 78.0% TS
Expect more of the same from Curry tonight as he and the rest of the Warriors continue to chase that elusive first road win of the season.
It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!
Projected Starters
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis
Regular Season Game #13
Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 7) at Sacramento Kings (5 - 6)
When: 6:00 PM PT
Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
