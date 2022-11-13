Preview: Warriors seek third straight victory over the Kings

There have been plenty of frustrated Golden State Warriors fans after the team stumbled to start the season on a 5-7 record. The Dubs are the defending champions with high expectations; seeing them stumble repeatedly is tough, especially when six of those losses have come on the road. Did you know the Dubs have yet to win away from Chase Center this season?

Thankfully the Dubs will get to matchup with their Pacific Division rival Sacramento Kings, a team the Warriors have already taken two victories from to beef up the win column. Will Golden State keep beating up on Sacramento and get their first road win?

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

November 13th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The first time these two teams clashed, the Warriors prevailed 130-125 in a game memorable for the Dubs dropping 50 points in a quarter and Sacramento storming back on a 31-17 run in the Final period that turned a blowout into a close contest.

The rematch was thriller, highlighted by Stephen Curry going berserk for 47 points to rescue the Dubs 116-113 from near defeat. The Kings have bounced back from that defeat well, winning two straight games over franchises LeBron James has played for past and present, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers in consecutive games.

And apparently the Kings have a laser they shoot up in the sky from the arena after they win? Per the Sacramento Bee:

After the game, De’Aaron Fox took to Twitter to give the order to “LIGHT THE BEAM,” a reference to the new purple laser that lights up the Sacramento sky over Golden 1 Center when the Kings win. “I think it’s dope,” Fox said. “We were like, ‘Does anybody else in the league do that?’ Not that I know of. … I saw it for the first time last game, and I literally got out of my car on 5th Street to see it, so I think it’s cool.”

Let’s see if the Dubs can make sure that beam doesn’t get activated tonight.