Warriors let another lead slip away in 122-115 loss to Kings

The Warriors remain winless on the road this season, losing 122-115 to the Sacramento Kings despite having several days off to try and figure out their non-Steph Curry struggles. Barely 13 games into the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have already found their recipe for losing. It has proven repetitive and already endlessly frustrating for Dub Nation.

The Warriors got off to a strong start, with their starters building a double-digit lead. The Dubs led 32-21 when Curry went to the bench in the first quarter. Then came the test. Could the Warriors break the cycle of collapsing with Curry on the bench?

The early returns were positive. Jonathan Kuminga had his best minutes of the season to close the first quarter and Jordan Poole converted a four-point play to keep the Warriors ahead 39-26 heading into the second quarter. However, things went south in the second quarter.

Even Curry was unable to stop the bleeding toward the end of the first half. The Warriors offense was stagnant, with Klay Thompson forcing several heavily contested shots while the entire team seemed unable to make a shot from three. As the offense stalled, the defense collapsed, and the Kings went into the half with a 64-62 lead.

Plenty happened in the second half, but nothing Warriors fans haven’t seen multiple times already this season. The Kings grew their lead in the third quarter, but were unable to put Golden State out of reach. Then, in the fourth quarter, when Curry and the stars reentered, they made a late run, and briefly took the lead before the Kings answered and left the Dubs in the dust.

Curry was his usual self, scoring 27 points with 6 rebounds and 4 assists, but the Dubs needed next-level Steph to win on Sunday. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 35 points but needed 30 shots from the field to do it. Given both of their struggles defensively, it left a good amount to be desired. Andrew Wiggins was the Warriors most consistent scorer other than Steph, dropping 26 points.

For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis led the way. Murray the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft showed off his advanced offensive skillset, shooting 5-for-9 from three and scoring 21 points. Fox recorded 28 points and 8 assists while Sabonis had 26 points and 22 rebounds.

Making matters worse for the Warriors, they are back in action tomorrow night against the Spurs.