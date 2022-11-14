 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/14/22: Warriors are 0-7 on the road this season

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The road woes continue for the Golden State Warriors as they suffered another defeat away from the Chase Center, this time to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-115. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak the Warriors had over the Kings, and more significantly, brings their road record this season to 0-7.

After the game, several players expressed disappointment with Golden State’s road record — saying that the team needs to be sharper during away games as the margins for error tend to be smaller. That was the case on Sunday night as the Warriors’ 18 turnovers proved to be too much of an obstacle for the team to overcome.

Along with the turnovers, issues continue with Golden State’s rotations. Head coach Steve Kerr only played nine players during Sunday’s game with JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Ryan Rollins all receiving zero playing time. The lack of quality depth off the bench has been a hot topic of discussion amongst Warriors fans. Here’s Draymond Green giving his explanation for what has been so difficult for the second unit this year:

The Warriors now have a quick turnaround as they head back home for the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

