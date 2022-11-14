Good Morning Dub Nation,
The road woes continue for the Golden State Warriors as they suffered another defeat away from the Chase Center, this time to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-115. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak the Warriors had over the Kings, and more significantly, brings their road record this season to 0-7.
After the game, several players expressed disappointment with Golden State’s road record — saying that the team needs to be sharper during away games as the margins for error tend to be smaller. That was the case on Sunday night as the Warriors’ 18 turnovers proved to be too much of an obstacle for the team to overcome.
Draymond Green on the Warriors’ 0-7 road record: “That’s crazy. That’s insane.” pic.twitter.com/a6Qgbl0ANb— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022
Loon discusses why the Warriors have struggled on the road pic.twitter.com/RdQ76EBcNZ— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 14, 2022
Steph Curry: “It’s pretty disappointing to be 0-7 (on the road) for sure.” pic.twitter.com/33hDJ8hVNr— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 14, 2022
Along with the turnovers, issues continue with Golden State’s rotations. Head coach Steve Kerr only played nine players during Sunday’s game with JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Ryan Rollins all receiving zero playing time. The lack of quality depth off the bench has been a hot topic of discussion amongst Warriors fans. Here’s Draymond Green giving his explanation for what has been so difficult for the second unit this year:
Draymond Green with a detailed answer on the difference between past Warriors’ second units and the current one. Said older group used to change up the offense when Curry rested, current one doesn’t because Poole plays like Curry and there’s an adjustment. pic.twitter.com/7IWEfND7Mh— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022
The Warriors now have a quick turnaround as they head back home for the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
