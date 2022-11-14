How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will be playing in the second night of a back-to-back as they face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors continue to struggle on the road after Sunday night’s 122-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings brings their record to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the Spurs improved to 6-7 to begin the year after winning their most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday, 111-93.

The Warriors and Spurs played each other four times last season with Golden State winning two of them. The two teams have alternated wins and losses going back to the 2020-21 season. Their latest matchup was played on Apr. 9, 2022 — a game the Warriors won, 100-94.

The Warriors are a different team at home than they are on the road. They are 5-1 at the Chase Center this season while having an 0-7 record away from it. It’s safe to say that the discrepancy in their home and road splits to start the season has the defending champions in disbelief.

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ 0-7 road record: “That’s crazy. That’s insane.” pic.twitter.com/a6Qgbl0ANb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022

Entering tonight’s game, Golden State may likely be without some veteran players as the trend has been to rest them during one of the games on a back-to-back. Klay Thompson is likely to be out making way for Jordan Poole to enter the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has already confirmed he will be playing Monday night.

Steph Curry said he “absolutely” will play against the Spurs tomorrow night on the second night of a back-to-back: “See you there” pic.twitter.com/bMeFpXNIz6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl

Regular Season Game #14

Who: Golden State Warriors (5 - 8) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6 - 7)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)