The Golden State Warriors are back at home tonight, which is a good thing given that they are fully incapable of winning on the road. The Dubs are hosting the San Antonio Spurs, who aren’t particularly good, but who do always play the Warriors tight.

A few notable players are out on each side. Let’s dig into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management)

No surprises here, as Klay is once again being held out on the back end of a back-to-back. It’s the third time the Warriors have had a back-to-back this year, and a third time that they’ve load managed Thompson for it.

Klay was open about disliking that, because he wants to play, but was also open about understanding why the Warriors are doing it, and trusting the doctors. It’s unclear if the Dubs intend on doing this all year long to protect Thompson from his two lower-body surgeries. Golden State’s next back-to-back is another Sunday-Monday one next week on the road.

It’s no secret that the Warriors bench has been a huge issue this season, and Klay resting only exacerbates that, as it moves the team’s best bench player, Jordan Poole, into the starting lineup.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Iguodala remains out indefinitely, with no timeline for his return. At least, no public timeline.

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness)

Not a hit to the Warriors chances in this game, as their first-round pick has played just five minutes this season, all in garbage time.

Still, never fun seeing youngsters hit the injury report.

Spurs

Out — Tre Jones (stomach illness)

The loss of Jones for the game figures to hurt San Antonio quite a bit. The third-year pro (and brother of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones) has been the Spurs starting point guard this season, and has played quite well, averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, and shooting 41.9% from three-point range.

Out — Zach Collins (left fibula non-displaced head fracture)

Collins has been an awesome bench big for the Spurs this year, as he’s scored efficiently around the rim, and also stretched the floor beyond the three-point line. He’s expected to be out for a few more weeks.

Out — Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols)

The health and safety protocols strike again! Hopefully Langford, and any people who have come into contact with him, are okay.

Out — Blake Wesley (left MCL sprain)

Like Baldwin, the Spurs late first-round pick this year has only appeared in two games this season.

Out — Malaki Branham (left ankle sprain)

Branham, who was also a late first-round pick (he went No. 20; Wesley was No. 25) has played a bigger role this year, averaging 19.5 minutes a night in four games. Hopefully he can get healthy soon and play out the rest of his rookie season.

Out — Dominick Barlow (G League assignment)

An undrafted rookie on a two-way contract, Barlow has played in just one game this year.

Go Dubs!