For the 19th time in his illustrous career, Steph Curry is the Player of the Week.

Stephen Curry named Western Conference Player of the Week, his 19th career weekly recognition: pic.twitter.com/GdpY3M4nMc — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2022

Curry went wild, scoring 40 points in consecutive games last week, the oldest player to do that since Michael Jordan in 2002. Of course, Jordan never made 13 three-pointers in consecutive games like Curry did, part of a 16-32 week from deep.

The Warriors needed all those points from Curry, eking out two home wins by a combined eight points over the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting a scorching 32-47 in the two wins (68%), plus 13-23 from long-range. Curry also had 13 assists, 12 rebounds, and only two turnovers. He cooled off slightly in the loss to Sacramento Sunday night, shooting only 9-17 for 27 points.

Curry is now first in the NBA in three-pointers, second in scoring and value over replacement player, and leads the league in the advanced stat categories of offensive win shares and offensive box score plus/minus (a terrible name for a metric). Curry’s true shooting percentage is a stunning 69.4%. He’s 5th in offensive rating, trailing the league leader, noted offensive powerhouse Kevon Looney, who leads the NBA with a 144.1 mark.

The Chef’s nineteen Player of the Week honors are easily the most in team history. New Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway won five times, while Baron Davis, Chris Mullin, and our old friend Klay Thompson won it four times.

The Eastern Conference winner was Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, who finished the week by following up a 42-point game with a 59-point effort, clearly motivated by Curry’s scoring prowess.

How will Steph follow up on his historic week? He’s going to do the unthinkable: Win a game on the road.