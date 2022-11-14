 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steph Curry wins Player of the Week

Curry averaged 38 points per game on 64 percent shooting and made 16 triples in three games. That’s good enough to go 1-1 against the Sacramento Kings!

By Sean Keane
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Steph Curry won Western Conference Player of the Week AND Mouthpiece of the Month
Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

For the 19th time in his illustrous career, Steph Curry is the Player of the Week.

Curry went wild, scoring 40 points in consecutive games last week, the oldest player to do that since Michael Jordan in 2002. Of course, Jordan never made 13 three-pointers in consecutive games like Curry did, part of a 16-32 week from deep.

The Warriors needed all those points from Curry, eking out two home wins by a combined eight points over the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting a scorching 32-47 in the two wins (68%), plus 13-23 from long-range. Curry also had 13 assists, 12 rebounds, and only two turnovers. He cooled off slightly in the loss to Sacramento Sunday night, shooting only 9-17 for 27 points.

Curry is now first in the NBA in three-pointers, second in scoring and value over replacement player, and leads the league in the advanced stat categories of offensive win shares and offensive box score plus/minus (a terrible name for a metric). Curry’s true shooting percentage is a stunning 69.4%. He’s 5th in offensive rating, trailing the league leader, noted offensive powerhouse Kevon Looney, who leads the NBA with a 144.1 mark.

The Chef’s nineteen Player of the Week honors are easily the most in team history. New Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway won five times, while Baron Davis, Chris Mullin, and our old friend Klay Thompson won it four times.

The Eastern Conference winner was Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, who finished the week by following up a 42-point game with a 59-point effort, clearly motivated by Curry’s scoring prowess.

How will Steph follow up on his historic week? He’s going to do the unthinkable: Win a game on the road.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind