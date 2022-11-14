Podcast: Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors put together their most complete game of the season on Monday night, dominating the San Antonio Spurs 132-95. It was a fun game, with the Warriors jumping out to an early lead and never relinquishing it. Jordan Poole was utterly dominant as he slid into the lineup to replace Klay Thompson, who rested on the second half of a back-to-back, as is custom with him.
Here’s my podcast breakdown of the action, so you can relive what you just watched, or get caught up on the game if you were unable to watch it.
You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or you can play it directly from the embedded player below. Make sure to give us a rating and subscribe, so that you don’t miss any Warriors podcasts going forward.
Here are the final stats for the Warriors game.
Jordan Poole — 33 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Anthony Lamb — 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Steph Curry — 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Jonathan Kuminga — 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Moses Moody — 11 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Andrew Wiggins — 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
JaMychal Green — 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Donte DiVincenzo — 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal
Ryan Rollins — 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Draymond Green — 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
Kevon Looney — 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
James Wiseman — 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
